

Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are searching for victims of theft after recovering four brand new catalytic converters last week.

The large vehicle parts were found after police found a rental truck abandoned on Sept. 19, the Surrey RCMP said Monday.

The "suspicious" truck was first spotted during a traffic enforcement operation near the intersection of King George Boulevard and Bridgeview Drive. They did not say what was suspicious about the sighting, but said it was later found abandoned at a nearby construction site.

Officers arrested a woman linked to the truck, but said they're still looking for a second person.

The woman has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

The arrest comes about a month after two men were allegedly caught red-handed with a stolen converter in their trunk. In August, Mounties in Surrey said they arrested two suspects who were in the process of stealing another catalytic converter from a vehicle.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Meanwhile, Mounties are looking for the owner of the recently discovered catalytic converters, which they say were found in the back of the truck along with some power tools.

"The catalytic converters appear to have been recently cut from a vehicle," the RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with more information, and the owner(s) of the converters, are asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.