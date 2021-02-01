VANCOUVER -- Another pub has joined the growing list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Whistler, B.C. as the resort municipality battles a spike in infections.

The latest possible exposure took place at Amsterdam Café Pub from Jan. 11 to 17, 19, 21, and 23 to 25 during regular operating hours. The hours listed on the pub's restaurant are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week.

Vancouver Coastal Health said the risk of potential COVID-19 exposure is believed to be low, but that people who visited the Amsterdam Café on the affected dates should still self-monitor for symptoms.

Another half a dozen bars and restaurants in Whistler have been the subject of exposure notices in recent weeks as case numbers surged, including Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub, Buffalo Bills Bar & Grill and Black's Pub.

Some 288 infections were identified in the resort community from Jan. 1 to 26, which is more than Whistler recorded in all of 2020.

Twelve of the latest cases involve employees at the Fairmont Hotel Whistler. The hotel said staff have taken additional preventative measures including enhanced cleaning measures and mandatory screening of guests and workers.

The community's ballooning cases prompted a warning from health officials last week asking residents and visitors to be on their best behaviour.