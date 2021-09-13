Another protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system planned in Vancouver

Another protest is expected in Vancouver on the day the province's vaccine card system comes into effect.

A post from organizers suggests they initially planned to gather outside of the Vancouver General Hospital, but over the weekend the location changed to outside city hall.

A previous protest outside a local hospital drew criticism both from patients and the health-care workers inside. The location of the second protest was moved outside city hall.

Monday's will be the third event, one of several planned across the country starting at 2 p.m.

Those behind the so-called "National Health Freedom Movement" describe the protest as a silent vigil to honour those affected by measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Participants, according to the organizers' website, are encouraged to bring flowers, pictures, cards and letters, and to share stories of loss.

Previous events have been attended by protesters carrying signs likening the B.C. system to a dictatorship, with some likening pandemic-prompted restrictions and vaccine measures to violations of human rights.

Others have said they're speaking out for freedom of choice. One sign compared vaccine passports to slavery.

Adrian Dix appeared on CTV Morning Live Monday, and was asked what the most frustrating thing for him is, as B.C.'s health minister, at this stage in the pandemic.

His voice, he was told, has suggested the protests may be it. And he agreed.

"Talking to health-care workers who are dealing with the reality of this situation in our public hospitals in and around the province, it is a time of very, very high risk for COVID-19 for anyone who's unvaccinated. We see this in the numbers. They are staggering," Dix said.

"And it's not like people who are demonstrating are also saying, 'Well, we're concerned about vaccination but we're taking care to be masked and so on.' Their approach is not, I think, the right approach."

Still, he said his approach and that of other health officials is to "continue to be positive," and called the new B.C. Vaccine Card a positive response.

He said it's a way to allow people to do the things they couldn't earlier in the pandemic, for example. Those who aren't vaccinated will just have to wait.

The protests have claimed to support health-care workers who don't want to be vaccinated, but reaction from others in the industry was scathing.

Front-line workers posted on social media thanking those who are doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and some said they were offended by those protesting.

A worker at Kelowna General Hospital went as far as to describe a protest in her city as a "disgusting, misguided display of disrespect and ignorance."

A psychiatric nurse in Vancouver told CTV News watching the protest felt like a "slap in the face – the flagrant disregard for public safety and the reality of what the repercussions of this kind of activity by people who are not vaccinated and aren't taking the opinions of health-care providers."

Christina Gower said morale was already an issue with workers stretched thin dealing with the influx of the fourth wave.

The first protest, held outside Vancouver General Hospital, drew thousands, but police estimated attendance at the second was about 60 to 70 people.

That group gathered outside city hall Wednesday.

Speaking to media before the protest, Mayor Kennedy Stewart acknowledged that while he disagrees with their message, those involved do have a right to protest.

This was a bit of an about-face for the mayor, who commented that those who attended the first protest should "just stay the hell home."

"Really, what ticked me off last week was impeding access to health-care facilities, not just the level of stress for the folks that were in need of urgent medical care but also all the workers that were doing so much through COVID. So again, say your piece and go home. And I don't agree with you, but it's your right to do that."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos