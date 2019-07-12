

One more large tree is down in Vancouver's West End, this time on Pendrell Street, near Bute.

On Friday morning, the tree, which fell at around 9:45 a.m., could be seen stretched across the street and resting on top of a vehicle. There were no injuries, but two vehicles were damaged in the fall.

The street is closed to traffic between Bute and Jervis streets and city crews are on scene assessing the situation.

Last month, when another massive tree fell near Nelson and Gilford streets, the City of Vancouver said it inspects the trees annually and if they look dangerous, they take them down.

However, one neighbour told CTV News Friday morning that he feels the city isn't properly addressing falling trees in the area.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Murray Titus