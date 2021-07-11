VANCOUVER -- Another heat wave is on its way to Lytton, B.C., and other towns in the provincial Interior, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a heat warning for the Fraser Canyon region, which includes Lytton and nearby Lillooet, on Sunday afternoon, saying "above-seasonal" daytime temperatures are once again on their way to the B.C. Interior.

Lytton made international headlines at the end of June when it set the all-time record for hottest temperature in Canada on three consecutive days.

The day after the last record, a deadly fire engulfed the village, destroying roughly 90 per cent of the structures there and devastating the community. An evacuation order is still in place in the village.

The coming heat wave is not expected to be as intense as the heat dome that settled over the province in late June.

Daytime high temperatures in the Fraser Canyon are expected to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius from Monday to Wednesday, with overnight lows near 18.

Environment Canada says the warm nights "will mean little relief from the heat."

"This heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," the agency said in a statement. "Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

It also warns the public to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Environment Canada has issued similar heat warnings for B.C.'s South Thompson, Cariboo and 100 Mile regions, though highs in the latter two areas are expected to top out between 31 and 33 degrees, rather than 35 to 38.

Complicating matters is the fact that all of the areas facing heat warnings are also included in a smoky skies bulletin issued by the BC Wildfire Service.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," the service said in its bulletin.

As of Sunday, there were more than 300 wildfires burning across B.C., and more than a dozen regions were subject to the smoky skies bulletin.