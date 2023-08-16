Another 18 temperature records broken as heat wave grips B.C.

Numerous daily heat records fell across B.C. on Tuesday, as the heat wave that began Sunday continues.

And heat warnings remain in effect for 31 communities, with temperatures not expected to drop until later in the week.

A number of places broke the 40 C mark Tuesday, including Cache Creek, Lillooet, Lytton and Trail.

In total, 18 communities experienced their hottest Aug. 15 on record, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The oldest record to fall was in Cranbrook, which hit 38.2 C, beating its old Aug. 15 high of 35.0 C set over a century ago in 1920.

The largest jump between daily records was in Cache Creek, which hit 41.1 C, soaring 3.9 C above its previous record of 37.2 set in 1967.

The full list of daily temperature records broken Tuesday follows below:

• Cache Creek - new record of 41.1, old record of 37.2 set in 1967

• Cranbrook - new record of 38.2, old record of 35.0 set in 1920

• Creston - new record of 38.0, old record of 36.9 set in 2008

• Golden - new record of 34.4, old record of 33.9 set in 1956

• Kamloops - new record of 39.6, old record of 37.2 set in 1967

• Kelowna - new record of 38.5, old record of 37.7 set in 2021

• Lillooet - new record of 40.6, old record of 37.9 set in 2008

• Lytton - new record of 42.2, old record of 40.6 set in 1967

• Malahat - new record of 32.7, old record of 31.9 set in 2003

• Merritt - new record of 38.8, old record of 38.0 set in 2003

• Pemberton - new record of 39.9, old record of 36.9 set in 2004

• Penticton - new record of 37.2, old record of 36.1 set in 1945

• Powell River - new record of 31.5, old record of 31.4 set in 2010

• Revelstoke - new record of 36.8, old record of 36.7 set in 1967

• Summerland - new record of 36.4, old record of 35.8 set in 2021

• Tatlayoko Lake - new record of 34.2, old record of 32.2 set in 1942

• Trail - new record of 41.6, old record of 37.8 set in 1945

• Vernon - new record of 37.7, old record of 37.6 set in 2008

ECCC notes that the list may contain preliminary or unofficial data and does not constitute a final report.

Fourteen other daily temperature records fell on Monday, and three on Sunday.

While officials are not expecting the current heat wave to be a reprise of the deadly 2021 heat dome, they are still urging the public to check-in on vulnerable loved ones and take precautions such as drinking lots of water, staying in a cool place and exercising less.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” reads a heat warning from ECCC.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”