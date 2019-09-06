Fresh off Bianca Andreescu's historic victory Thursday night, B.C.’s gambling organization has the Canadian tennis phenom listed as a two-to-one underdog when she plays Serena Williams this Saturday in the 2019 US Open Women’s final.

It’s the 19-year-old’s first-ever trip to a Grand Slam final, and the first time a Canadian woman will play in the final day of the ladies’ side at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

Andreescu has beaten the 38-year-old American widely recognized as the all-time greatest in women’s tennis once this year, at the Rogers Cup final in Toronto in July. Williams withdrew from the match due to injury, giving the Mississauga native her second tournament win of the 2019 campaign.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, 300 total bets were placed on Andreescu to win the US Open, including one bold wager made after she won this year’s Indian Wells tournament in March.

That bet was made when the odds were a far-fetched 28-to-1.

Andreescu is expected to soar into the top 10 of the Women’s Tennis Association rankings win or lose, and the BCLC already has her listed at 15-to-1 odds to win the 2020 Australian Open this coming January.