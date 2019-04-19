American Airlines flight from Vancouver forced to land in Seattle
This social media image shows an American Airlines plane after it was forced to land in Seattle on April 19, 2019. (@qxbagboy / Twitter)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 2:22PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 2:31PM PDT
An American Airlines flight on its way to Chicago from Vancouver was forced to land in Seattle Friday over concerns about a mechanical issue.
According to the airline, Flight 397 landed safely just before 2 p.m.
The details of what caused the forced landing are unclear, but YVR confirmed it alerted American Airlines after its safety officer inspected the runway and found tire debris.
At around 2:30 p.m., American Airlines said its team was inspecting the aircraft, but couldn't provide a timeline for when passengers might be back in the air.
