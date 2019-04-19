

An American Airlines flight on its way to Chicago from Vancouver was forced to land in Seattle Friday over concerns about a mechanical issue.

According to the airline, Flight 397 landed safely just before 2 p.m.

The details of what caused the forced landing are unclear, but YVR confirmed it alerted American Airlines after its safety officer inspected the runway and found tire debris.

At around 2:30 p.m., American Airlines said its team was inspecting the aircraft, but couldn't provide a timeline for when passengers might be back in the air.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available