Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant

B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.

An Amber Alert was triggered Thursday evening after the infant, Tyler DuRocher, was believed to have been taken by his mother, Brianne Ford, without permission.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming a news conference with RCMP LIVE @ 11:30 a.m.

She allegedly fled on foot from a home in the area of 72 Avenue and 208 Street at some point in the afternoon.

Police have determined the criteria for issuing an alert has been met, saying there are “imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child.”

On Thursday evening and overnight, police say the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter and search and rescue crews assisted in looking for the mother and infant, before the Serious Crime Unit took over the investigation on Friday morning. All partner agencies are continuing to work together.

Langley RCMP has provided photos and descriptions of the child and his mother. DuRocher was wearing a blue short-sleeved onesie with blue camouflauge pants when he was last seen.

In an updated description, police said Ford was dressed in all black and possibly wearing a black leather jacket. She is 35 years old, 5’2” tall and weighs 154 pounds. Her hair is brown and one side is shaved with purple highlights.

Anyone who sees either of them is urged to call 911 immediately.

Police are expected to give an update on the search at 11:30 a.m.