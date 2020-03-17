As concerns ramp up with COVID-19, so has anxiety. Many people may start freaking out when they get a bit of a cough or are feeling sluggish. However, just because there’s a fear of COVID-19, that doesn’t mean other illnesses have disappeared.

We all need to take things seriously if we are feeling run down, but we don’t need to panic. Are you suffering from the early onset of COVID-19? Or do you have a cold? Could you be suffering from seasonal allergies?

Take a look outside. The trees are blooming. It’s allergy season. Often at this time of year, people start feeling the effects of the pollen drop, which has been moderate in Metro Vancouver. We checked around with some allergy centres and learned that they are swamped with people.

So what are the symptoms?

Hay fever, also called allergic rhinitis, can cause:

Sneezing

Itching of the nose, eyes or roof of the mouth

Runny, stuffy nose

Watery, red or swollen eyes (conjunctivitis)

(Source: Mayo Clinic)

According to HealthLink B.C., it’s not uncommon to experience other symptoms from seasonal allergies, including headache and fatigue or even a sore throat and coughing.

There are distinguishing factors for COVID-19. Fever is a big one.

COVID-19

The following symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

(Source: CDC)

You need to isolate and monitor your symptoms, and if conditions worsen, make an appointment to see your doctor or clinic. Call ahead so they can prepare to see you.

Emergency conditions of COVID-19

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

(Source: CDC)

Click here on HealthLinkBC for more information about COVID-19.