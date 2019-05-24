

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - One man has been killed and two others have serious injuries after a two-car crash in Coquitlam, B.C.

RCMP say the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when one vehicle pulled out of a parking lot and into the path of the second vehicle.

One driver died but a passenger in that car survived, along with the driver of the other car.

The crash occurred just hours after a collision on Vancouver's west side that left a 40-year-old motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a transport truck turned left in front of the oncoming bike.

Investigators say speed appears to have been a factor, but they are asking for witnesses to come forward.