Officials have released the names of six people who died when two floatplanes collided mid-air during an excursion in Alaska.

The planes crashed Monday, and the victims were publicly identified late Tuesday night.

Elsa Wilk was a 37-year-old woman from Richmond, B.C. She and her husband were the only Canadian residents killed when the planes containing passengers on a cruise from Vancouver to Alaska collided.

Ryan Wilk was 39 and was married to Elsa. The pair had purchased a home in Utah and were planning to move south of the border.

Randy Sullivan was one of the pilots. He was 46 and a resident of Ketchikan, Alaska.

Simon Bodie was 56, and is from Tempe, a city in the Sydney suburb of Tempe, Australia.

Cassandra Webb was 62, and lived in St. Louis, Mo.

Louis Botha was from San Diego, Calif., and was 46.

This article is developing and will be updated throughout the day as we learn more about those who lost their lives in the crash.

