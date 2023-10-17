Airbnb operator says he's facing losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars because of new short-term rental laws
Steve Nguyen runs two Airbnb units in a downtown Victoria apartment building, including one decorated and paying homage to the television show, “Friends”. He says he’s still reeling from the news he soon won't be able to operate it as a short-term rental -- since he doesn’t live there.
“This news is a huge, huge shock,” he said Tuesday. “The equity that I’ve worked so hard for in these units has vanished in a day.”
Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s housing minister, who tabled the new law Monday that imposes a principal residence requirement, said the rules don’t come into play for a few months.
“(The legislation) doesn’t come in until May 1, so individuals do have some time whether they want to rent them out for long term or whether they want to sell them,” said Kahlon Tuesday.
Nguyen says he makes enough by renting out his unit on Airbnb to cover its mortgage -- even with interest rates spiking -- but because the unit is so small (less than 400 square feet), it’s not attractive for long-term rentals, and wouldn’t fetch enough to cover his mortgage, which is more than $3,000 a month. “You cannot make the numbers work – you’re better off putting your money in a GIC.”
He says, as a result, he's forced to sell the loft unit, but plans to list it for $150,000 less than he bought it for a year ago -- its value walloped because in a matter of months, it will no longer be useable in most cases as an Airbnb,
“The revenue stream dictates the value,” he said, noting that revenue stream will soon dry up for short-term rentals – which had been earning him between $80 and $225 per night.
The new rules -- aimed at creating more long-term rentals -- are also causing concern in the hospitality industry. Ian Tostenson is the head of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, He worries there won’t be enough hotel rooms to cover demand in Victoria and Vancouver, once many short-term rentals disappear.
“In the worst case scenario. it would mean fewer poeople -- fewer tourists -- coming to British Columbia, in the big regions because they can’t get accommodation,” said Tostenson.
The government acknowledges potential tourism impacts of the proposed legislation, but calls it a balancing act -- noting the spillover effect of the housing crisis on tourism itself.
“Restaurants can’t find employees because they can’t afford to live in a community,” said Kahlon.
Paul Nursey with Destination Greater Victoria, says the city’s tourism industry supports the new short-term rental rules.
“People own two, four, six, 20, 40, 60 units -- and that takes away from housing for our residents—including for our workers,” said Nursey.
But Nguyen – who has already laid off the staff he employees to keep the units clean -- calls himself and his former staff collateral damage -- as the province tries desperately to create more homes.
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
