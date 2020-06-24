A new school will be built to replace Vancouver's Henry Hudson Elementary, the province promised in an update Wednesday morning.

The education ministry says the new school in Kitsilano will be seismically safe, and will more than double the number of child care spaces currently on the school's grounds.

In a statement, Minister Rob Fleming said the replacement's $40.1-million tab is being picked up by the province, the Vancouver School Board and the city.

Henry Hudson is nearly 110 years old, the province said.

Construction at the site is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, with the school expected to be finished in time for the 2024-25 school year.

While construction is under way, students will attend the existing school. That building will be demolished only after the new school is ready.

The upgraded learning centre will include a rooftop child care centre with 69 spaces for kids four and under, and 30 spaces for before- and after-school care.

Earlier this year, the province announced David Livingstone Elementary would be upgraded.

Other schools under construction or scheduled for upgrades in the city are: