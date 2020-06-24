Advertisement
Aging Vancouver elementary school to be replaced with new $40M building
Henry Hudson Elementary School is seen on Monday, April 29, 2019.
A new school will be built to replace Vancouver's Henry Hudson Elementary, the province promised in an update Wednesday morning.
The education ministry says the new school in Kitsilano will be seismically safe, and will more than double the number of child care spaces currently on the school's grounds.
In a statement, Minister Rob Fleming said the replacement's $40.1-million tab is being picked up by the province, the Vancouver School Board and the city.
Henry Hudson is nearly 110 years old, the province said.
Construction at the site is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, with the school expected to be finished in time for the 2024-25 school year.
While construction is under way, students will attend the existing school. That building will be demolished only after the new school is ready.
The upgraded learning centre will include a rooftop child care centre with 69 spaces for kids four and under, and 30 spaces for before- and after-school care.
Earlier this year, the province announced David Livingstone Elementary would be upgraded.
Other schools under construction or scheduled for upgrades in the city are:
- Sir Matthew Begbie Elementary (replacement expected to be completed in winter 2021-22)
- Bayview Elementary (replacement expected to be ready in winter 2021-22)
- David Lloyd George Elementary (replacement expected to be ready in fall 2021)
- Eric Hamber Secondary (replacement expected to be completed in fall 2023)
- Edith Cavell Elementary (upgrades expected to be completed by winter 2021-22)
- General Wolfe Elementary (upgrades expected to be completed in fall 2021)
- George M. Weir Elementary (partial replacement expected by winter 2021-22)
- Lord Selkirk Elementary (upgrades expected by fall 2021)
- Lord Byng Elementary (upgrades expected by fall 2021)
- Chief Maquinna Elementary (upgrades expected by fall 2021)