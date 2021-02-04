VANCOUVER -- If you're looking to save a bit of money on takeout, you may want to skip certain delivery apps.

The popular app SkipTheDishes has quietly added a 99-cent fee for customers in B.C., as a way to make up for the province's decision to cap the app's commission at 15 per cent during the pandemic.

It's calling this charge a "B.C. fee."

The fee cap was brought in to help struggling restaurants following complaints that delivery companies had been charging them up to 30 per cent.

SkipTheDishes says the charge will remain until that order is lifted.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the company said the fee is to "ensure that there is no impact to the service and support" given to stakeholders while the cap is in effect.

The company claims the fee will also ensure continued service across B.C.

"Unlike our competitors, this is the first service fee Skip has ever implemented on our network for food orders, and it is a temporary one," the company said.