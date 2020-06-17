VANCOUVER -- An iconic Metro Vancouver landmark reopened Wednesday, about three months after it was closed due to crowding.

The White Rock Pier was blocked off by fencing in March after warnings from local leaders about physical distancing.

When it was determined that visitors were not respecting the guidelines meant to help flatten B.C.'s coronavirus curve, the pier was closed to the public.

The Waterfront Promenade was closed a short time later, but was reopened last month.

All parking lots in the area were closed in an effort to keep people from driving to the popular spot, but most of those lots will return to regular operation within a week, the city said in a release Wednesday.

However, it said, the West Beach parkade remains closed.

Marking the reopening, Deputy Mayor Scott Kristjanson said in a statement from the city that visitors still need to keep at least two metres apart from those not in their immediate circle.

"We are hoping that with the reopening of the White Rock Pier and a return to normal with parking, people will behave responsibly and safely… be kind and patient with others as we continue through B.C.'s restart plan," Kristjanson wrote.