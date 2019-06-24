

The Vancouver School Board has unanimously passed a motion to permanently remove a sign prominently bearing the name of a controversial British colonialist from L’École Bilingue elementary school.

The sign was originally a piece of the flooring from the old Cecil Rhodes school, which opened at the West 14 Avenue and Alder Street location in 1910.

Rhodes was a British politician and businessman who was heavily involved in South Africa during the latter half of the 19th century. He helped establish diamond mining giant De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd. and served as prime minister of Cape Colony—present-day South Africa—between 1890 and 1896.

Rhodes died in 1902, and many contend his legacy is one of colonialism and imperialism, including school board trustee Jennifer Reddy.

"Cecil Rhodes was a leader in the establishment of systemic and institutional racism towards black people in Southern Africa," Reddy wrote in a Tweet on June 10. "Any further upholding of names like Cecil Rhodes in our district make us complicit in his legacy."

Reddy raised the motion at the last Vancouver School Board meeting about permanently removing the sign from L’École Bilingue.

“Cecil Rhodes does not represent the values of our district nor contribute to the wellbeing of students, staff, families, and communities in our district,” Reddy tweeted.

Rhodes famously wrote of the British in his last will and testament: “I contend that we are the first race in the world, and that the more of the world we inhabit the better it is for the human race.”

L’École Bilingue principal Natalie Morissette said the decision to cover the sign in early June was made along with the school board. The school’s Parent Advisory Council had first raised the issue last year.

“I would say we need to rethink what this piece means as a community,” Morissette said in early June, noting the diversity of the students at the school.

Jonathan Smith, an English professor at Simon Fraser University, told CTV News earlier this month Rhodes was "allegedly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Africans."

The professor said he has yet to see an example of a statue being removed of a person who didn’t deserve it.

"People worry that this sort of thing is a slippery slope. Oh no, if we get rid of Cecil Rhodes who is next?" he said. "I have yet to see a case where there wasn’t a good justification for doing so."

