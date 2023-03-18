Afghan judge finds new beginning in B.C. after fleeing Taliban-ruled country
UBC's law school has launched a first-of-its-kind-in-Canada program aimed at helping Afghan women judges who were forced to flee their country.
In 2021, the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan, putting the future of many law-focused Afghan women in doubt.
“I feared for my life," said former Afghan judge Bibi Wahida Rahimi.
"But the most important was the fear for our freedom, fear for my dignity and the right to work.”
Humanitarian efforts led by members of the international legal community helped Rahimi and other Afghan women judges successfully evacuate the country.
Despite losing her career and being forced to leave loved-ones behind, Rahimi always kept hope alive.
“There’s always something good happening and we have to look for it," said the mother of three young boys.
A few months ago, that opportunity arrived for Rahimi at UBC's law school in the Afghan Women Judges Program.
“We wanted to create an opportunity for judges, women judges from Afghanistan who were forced to flee when the Taliban returned to power," said UBC law professor Graham Reynolds.
He says the program, largely funded by donations, focuses on English language training and the Canadian legal system.
"They can, should they wish, be able to transition into a number of different legal roles in Canada," said Reynolds.
There are currently three women enrolled in the program, but the school plans to expand enrollment in the future.
Rahimi, who lives with her husband and three sons in Burnaby, says she's excited for the journey ahead and looks forward to the future of her children growing up in Canada.
“I always tell them life is about exploring," said Rahimi. "It’s about changes. So trying to figure out how to survive, how to live and how to enjoy life in every different geographical place you are.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
Mars rovers could use a Hansel and Gretel-inspired trick to explore caves on the red planet: study
Engineers at the University of Arizona have developed a system they say could allow autonomous vehicles to scout out habitats for astronauts in caves and other underground features by leaving a trail of 'breadcrumbs.'
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek help identifying suspect who punched restaurant patron
Victoria police are asking the public for help identifying a man who punched a restaurant patron in the face earlier this week.
-
Victoria 80-year-old wears different colour of rainbow every day to spread joy
It all began after Robin Jones bought a pair of yellow, zebra-striped shoes. He now has outfits in eight different colours, so he can wear a different one every day.
-
Turf war on the West Shore
Construction on a new, 480-seat elementary school is underway in South Langford, an area consisting of mainly residential homes.
Calgary
-
RBC Training Ground seeks out Calgary’s future Olympic athletes
Calgary’s next generation of athletes are putting their physical fitness to the test in the hopes of capturing their Olympic dreams at this weekend’s RBC Training Ground talent search.
-
'Marda Lake' prompts colourful southwest Calgary protest
Signs and floating pool toys caused quite the stir near a massive puddle that accumulated in Marda Loop this month.
-
Calgarian Brady Leman's gold leads three-medal day for Canada at ski cross World Cup
Brady Leman earned a gold medal in the men's World Cup ski cross to lead a three-medal day for Canada in the event on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Families of slain EPS officers to receive $100K from provincial heroes' fund
The families of two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty this week will receive $100,000 from Alberta's provincial fund for first responders, the premier says.
-
One killed in south central Edmonton garage fire
A person was killed in a Saturday evening garage fire in south central Edmonton.
-
Evander Kane's hat trick lifts Oilers past Kraken 6-4
Evander Kane recorded his second hat trick of the season and the Edmonton Oilers gained some cushion in the Western Conference playoff chase with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Snow squalls set to bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend
Snow squalls could bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend.
-
Cleanup underway after train derailment in southern Ontario
No injuries were reported and cleanup efforts are underway after a train derailed in Niagara region on Saturday morning.
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
Montreal
-
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter visits site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
-
Suspect in Rosemont killings charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder
The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder Saturday morning. Arthur Galarneau, 19, appeared in the Montreal courthouse by videoconference and was charged with killing Mylene Gingras, 53, Francine Gingras-Boucher, 75, and Richard Galarneau, 53.
-
Range of emotions for residents facing relocation over smelter in Rouyn-Noranda
An announcement this week that some 200 families would be relocated from a Rouyn-Noranda neighbourhood contaminated by smelter pollution was met with anxiety and concern for those who will be moved out.
Winnipeg
-
Canada's Einarson opens women's world curling championship with win over host Swedes
SANDVIKEN, Sweden -- Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship.
-
'It's very neat': Manitoba Robot Games sparking students' interest in STEM careers
Students from across the province gathered on Saturday to compete in the 25th Manitoba Robot Games and learn valuable engineering skills.
-
How Agriculture in the City teaches Winnipeggers about where their food comes from
A long-running celebration of Manitoba farming returned to The Forks this weekend, educating Winnipeggers about where their food comes from in a fun and interactive way.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just fun:' Baby Crawl event delights at Saskatoon Family Expo
Dozens of some of Saskatoon's fastest fledgling infants took over Prairieland Park Saturday to be crowned the Baby Crawl champion.
-
1 in 5 Saskatchewan residents struggling to keep up with mortgage payments: Expert
Current homeowners in the province have been struggling to keep up with mortgage payments as interest rates rise, according to a mortgage expert.
-
Stability, resources and economy just some reasons for Sask premier’s high approval rating: Expert
There are several reasons for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s high approval ratings, one political expert says.
Regina
-
Guns, bear spray and machete seized in 'high risk' traffic stop: Regina police
A routine traffic stop led to the seizure of an array of weapons by Regina police.
-
'An incredible opportunity': Tara Robinson reflects on tenure as CEO of RCMP Heritage Centre
Tara Robinson is leaving her job as CEO of Regina's RCMP Heritage Centre. She believes the institution now has the ability to become Canada's newest national museum.
-
President of Sask Party steps down, interim president chosen
The Saskatchewan Party revealed in an announcement on Saturday that its president, James Thorsteinson, will be stepping down.
Atlantic
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
CUPE grills P.E.I. election candidates in a pair of town hall meetings
Healthcare support workers on Prince Edward Island grilled election candidates at Saturday’s town hall meeting in Summerside.
-
Chase the Ace excitement returns to Cape Breton
It might feel like a trip back in time, but Chase the Ace fever was back in full force Saturday in Dominion, N.S.
London
-
Active fire at former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Saturday
Fire crews are currently on scene of a working fire at the former psychiatric hospital on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dundas.
-
Fatal collision closes section of Charlottesville Road 10: Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County OPP is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
-
Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed
Commissioners Road West is closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.
Northern Ontario
-
Three incidents over 48-hours leads to slew of charges for a Timmins-area woman
A Timmins woman is at the centre of three incidents that took place within 48 hours of each other earlier this month, including a police chase and two occurrences of impaired driving, police said.
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
-
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
-
Winter storm tracking towards Waterloo region, up to 10 cm of snow possible
Despite the start of spring being just days away, Mother Nature is set to bring another winter blast to the region with Environment Canada warning up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall over the weekend.