Advocates say DTES decampment impacting overdose prevention sites

Trey Helten, a manager at Vancouver's Overdose Prevention Society, says one particular strain of "bad dope" has been causing problems for around six months. (CTV) Trey Helten, a manager at Vancouver's Overdose Prevention Society, says one particular strain of "bad dope" has been causing problems for around six months. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday's nighttime procession at the Colosseum.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener