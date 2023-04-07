Back on Vancouver's Hastings Street with no tent, no mattress and nowhere to go
William James left his tent with his bedroll, his clothes, and his foam mattress on Hastings Street Wednesday morning to visit a friend in Surrey, but when he returned in the afternoon it was all gone.
“I spent the day with him because he doesn't drink and I'm trying to sober up,” James said. “Then I had to sleep outside the bank last night, all night.”
Vancouver's Hastings Street was cleared Wednesday in a co-ordinated effort by city officials and police. It continued Thursday with a heavy police presence as crews worked to clear remaining tents and people's belongings.
James' tent and “comfy foamy” were tossed away with the rest of his belongings in the initial sweep, and he said he has no form of shelter to keep him out of the rain.
Back in the city's Downtown Eastside on Thursday, James said he's bounced around for the last year or so, sleeping in a tent at Crab Park before moving to Hastings where many people set up camp as shelter space is scant and often worse than sleeping outside.
Police threatened to arrest him when he got upset over his lost belongings, James said. Now he has just the clothes on his back and looming uncertainty about where he'll stay in the short term.
“I have a right to be mad,” he said. “I'll just keep sleeping outside. I don't know what else to do.”
On Thursday, city garbage trucks and crews made their way down Hastings as police restricted access while the street and sidewalks were swept and hosed down.
Mayor Ken Sim said the order for the long-standing encampment to be removed came as the police and fire chiefs warned of escalating crime and an unacceptable fire risk.
At the camp's peak, about 180 structures covered the sidewalk along the busy street.
Now questions loom about where displaced residents will go, and many have vowed to return to the only place they feel safe as soon as enforcement lifts.
“We're worried that this action and the continued action will have cascading effects on the community,” said Vince Tao, an organizer with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users.
Tao said Thursday many people displaced by the street sweep have nowhere else to go and a only few people were offered shelter spaces.
“We're trying to replace people's tents and replace their belongings, but we've lost track of a bunch of people, and we're very concerned and worried for them,” Tao said.
He said the city and police are aware of the inadequate housing and shelter situation in the neighbourhood, and he was “appalled” as he watched crews who “destroyed the homes of a bunch of unsheltered people.”
“There's not enough shelter space, there's definitely no permanent housing for people and yet they have to come down with an iron fist on the Downtown Eastside,” Tao said. “It's a form of revenge and punishment, essentially.”
Vancouver city manager Paul Mochrie has said there are not enough shelter spaces to accommodate everyone. A statement issued Wednesday night from Sim's office said eight people had asked for accommodation and it had been supplied.
The statement said “shelter space availability is fluid” but the city pledged to continue to work with government partners to “identify additional capacity.”
Under the cover of awnings and construction structures on the sidewalks not far from the former encampment, people huddled together out of the rain, smoking, drinking coffee, and talking in hushed tones.
Carley August, who has been unhoused for about a year, was sitting under an awning on the sidewalk under her blue umbrella with a small black suitcase, a pack of cigarettes, a hat, and a small container with a few of her belongings.
August said that's all she has right now.
“It was intimidating today because of the way that the city had treated me,” August said, adding that she felt crews were “very belligerent” by taking away one of her wheeled storage bins amid the street sweeps on Thursday morning.
August said she stays in the neighbourhood because of easy access to the resources she needs.
Living on streets is tough, she said, and sometimes means staying awake all night, but living in a shelter or rooming house isn't a solution.
“I like my privacy. Yeah, don't get a lot of that,” August said. “It's dirty there and there is a lot of fighting in there. Housing is really hard to get into sometimes.”
She said if city staff asked her to leave, she will just pack everything she owns in her suitcase and go, as she always does when city staff comes around.
“I had done nothing wrong, and I will just stay silent and quiet in the corner,” she said
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Bird flu risk for pets remains 'very low,' even after dog death in Ont.: experts
As the avian influenza continues to spread in Canada, even infecting mammals, an expert says the risk of transmission to humans and pets is low but health officials must remain on high alert.
COVID-19 patients were more likely to die than flu patients this past flu season: study
According to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, people hospitalized with COVID-19 this past flu season were more likely to die than people hospitalized with influenza, especially if they were unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
Vancouver Island
-
'Take some power back': Industry experts break down the ins and outs of best before dates on groceries
Industry experts are offering tips on how to navigate the labels in your fridge to cut down on the amount of food you're throwing away.
-
Man arrested for 'targeted' arson at home of Ukrainian pastor in Victoria
Nearly one year after an arsonist attacked a Victoria pastor's home while his wife and three children slept, a Nanaimo man is in police custody and charged with carrying out the attack.
-
Victoria approves 1,500-unit rental development after parking debate
The City of Victoria has greenlit the construction of three new rental towers which will bring more than 1,500 new rental units to the downtown area.
Calgary
-
New Calgary high school gets a name
A high school now under construction in the Calgary community of Coventry Hills has a name: North Trail High School.
-
Blue Line closed between Whitehorn and Franklin stations over Easter weekend
For those wondering where their CTrain is Friday, check the Sunday schedule.
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
Edmonton
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
Between 20 and 30 rounds fired during north Edmonton drive-by shootout: EPS
Police in Edmonton believe as many as 30 shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles during a drive-by shootout in north Edmonton last Friday.
-
Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church
A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked.
Toronto
-
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
-
What's opened and closed in Toronto for Good Friday
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
More than 540,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday. Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 325,000 customers still missing electricity as of around 1 p.m.
-
Canadian arriving from Syria arrested in Montreal, transported to Alberta for bail hearing: RCMP
A 38-year-old Canadian who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, RCMP say.
-
Power outage: 60 evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Montreal, Laval
More than 60 people were evaluated in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday as thousands of Quebecers remain without electricity following an ice storm.
Winnipeg
-
Four face new homicide charges after third victim in 2022 Point Douglas attacks dies
Three teenagers and a 21-year-old prison inmate face new homicide charges after an assault victim died from his injuries months after being attacked.
-
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
-
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
Saskatoon
-
'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site
On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.
-
Saskatchewan father charged with killing son's accused murderer
A 64-year-old Saskatchewan father has been charged in an apparent revenge killing involving the man accused in his son's death.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Regina
-
2 people sent to hospital following vehicle-pedestrian collision
A collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle sent two people to hospital on Thursday night.
-
What's open and closed on Good Friday in Regina
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Good Friday in Regina.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
Early Easter puts damper on Newfoundland tradition of eating seal on Good Friday
This year's early Easter holiday has put a damper on a long-standing tradition for some in St. John's to eat fresh seal meat -- often in a flipper pie -- on Good Friday.
London
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
-
Toy and comic collectors flock to London show
A collector extravaganza took place in London, Ont. Good Friday as hundreds of people visited the London Collectibles Expo.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights sweep Owen Sound, move to round two of playoffs
It was a clean sweep for the London Knights on rival turf as the Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-0, advancing to the second round of the OHL playoffs.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Kitchener Rangers sweep Windsor Spitfires to advance to next round of playoffs
The Kitchener Rangers bested the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 in Game 4 of their series Thursday evening, advancing the Rangers to the second round of OHL playoffs.
-
Guelph Storm keep their OHL playoff hopes alive with Game 4 win
The Guelph Storm were on the verge of being eliminated from round one of their OHL playoff series with the Sarnia Sting, but managed to pull off a win Thursday night at the Sleeman Centre.