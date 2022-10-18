Activists storm stage at BC SPCA gala to protest conditions of farmed animals
Mayhem erupted at the BC SPCA gala over the weekend after animal activists stormed the stage, accusing the charity of failing farmed animals.
Six protesters flooded the event stage in Vancouver Saturday night, holding a sign that said, "Private charities shouldn't enforce public laws."
The SPCA's website says "laws protecting farm animals are developed by the municipal, provincial and federal governments."
"We work to improve these laws and standards with your help to create a better life for farm animals," the site says.
The activists say they disagree with the SPCA.
"This room was full of SPCA supporters. They deserve transparency and they deserve accountability," Zoe Peled, a community organizer with the group that planned the demonstration, told CTV News Vancouver.
"When it comes to farmed animals, and specifically the enforcement of animal cruelty around farmed animals in B.C., accountability and transparency are not things that the BC SPCA has been affording their supporters for a very, very long time."
The SPCA did not respond to CTV News Vancouver's request for comment over the weekend.
