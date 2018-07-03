Pipeline opponents rappelled down from the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Tuesday morning to stop an oil tanker from crossing underneath, and have vowed to remain dangling overnight.

Greenpeace Canada spokesperson Jesse Firempong told CTV News a dozen people are helping with the blockade, which was launched in time for the morning rush hour.

"They've formed a human drawbridge," Firempong said. "Seven folks have rappelled from the catwalk and they're prepared to stop the tanker from passing."

There is a loaded tanker at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal called the Serene Sea that's due to depart Tuesday, according to Greenpeace.

CTV News spoke with one of the activists involved in the blockade, Will George, as he sat in a climbing harness high above Burrard Inlet. He said they have food and water, and are in no rush to leave.

"We're going to be here for quite some time, throughout the day and night," he said.

The dramatic act of resistance is just the latest in a long line of demonstrations against Kinder Morgan and its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which the federal government plans to purchase for $4.5 billion.

After the controversial deal was announced back in May, protesters vowed to ramp up their opposition to the project.

George said he's taking part in Tuesday’s blockade on behalf of his Coast Salish First Nations community.

"I was asked to do this by my elders and my spiritual leaders," he said. "It's in my blood to protect this water."

The seven activists suspended under the bridge are being monitored and supported by five others on the catwalk, Greenpeace said.

A number of large flags are flying from the blockade, which Firempong said were decorated by First Nations from across the Coast Salish region.

Vancouver police told CTV News they started receiving reports of the incident at 7:30 a.m., and that the department's Marine Unit is on scene assessing the situation. A number of officers are monitoring the blockade from land as well.

"Public safety, including the safety of the (protesters) and our officers, is our priority," Const. Jason Doucette said in an email.

There was no traffic disruption on the bridge deck, police added.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

