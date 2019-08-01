Final arguments are now underway in the trial of a man accused of killing an Abbotsford police officer in 2017.

Oscar Arfmann, 67, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. John Davidson. Davidson was fatally shot while in the parking lot of a shopping complex on Mount Lehman Road on Nov. 6, 2017. Arfmann has pleaded not guilty.

The defence did not end up presenting any evidence in the trial. On July 24, Arfmann’s lawyer Martin Peters told CTV News Vancouver Arfmann was the only witness the defence intended to call, but they ultimately received different instructions from him and he ended up not taking the stand.

In their opening statement, the Crown said Davidson was shot twice from behind.

Const. Shawn Alton of the Abbotsford Police Department testified he used his cruiser to hit a car he believed was a suspect vehicle following the shooting.

Alton told the court the driver of the car “appeared to be stunned” and was moving his hands up and down. He testified he could see the stock of a rifle inside the car. Alton testified at this point, other officers were arriving and giving the man in the car commands, mostly to keep his hands where they could see them.

“It was chaos,” Alton testified.

Alton told the court the suspect was eventually taken out of the vehicle through the driver’s side.

“He was covered in blood,” Alton testified, telling court the man had a large gash on the top of his head. Alton testified he seized a wallet, passport, and bullets from the man, along with two or three folding knives.

Under cross examination by the defence, Alton agreed he did not actually see the car leaving the the shopping complex.

Alton testified he was sure he was intercepting the right vehicle, calling it a “moment of clarity."

“This was the person that had just committed this violent crime,” Alton testified. “There was no guesswork in that.”

Evidence presented at the trial has also included dash cam video from a witness who testified he believed he was following a man with a gun.

Lawrence Siefert testified he was in a McDonald’s drive-thru at the shopping complex when he heard two loud bangs.

Siefert testified he then saw “a guy standing in front of me with a rifle."

The dash cam video showed a brief glimpse of someone standing between two vehicles holding something as Siefert’s truck turns. Siefert can then be heard on the video calling 911 while driving around, telling the call taker there’s someone “shooting up cars." During the call, Siefert describes the man’s vehicle as either a black Mustang or Camaro, with Alberta plates. He also describes the man to the call taker as having long hair and wearing glasses and a leather jacket.

During cross examination, the defence questioned Siefert’s memory of what he saw that day. He agreed he had not actually seen anyone shooting. At points, Siefert testified he was adamant about identifying the same car: “I saw the same man standing beside the same black car with the same rifle."

The court also previously heard testimony from a car dealership employee and general manager, who told the court they had recognized a Mustang that had been stolen from their lot days before the shooting, and police were called. The employee, Corey Thomas, testified he drove his blue Ford F-150 to the shopping complex and boxed in the Mustang so it could not move. He then testified he was confronted by Arfmann.

“He told me to 'move that piece of shit,'" Thomas told the court.

Thomas said he then told Arfmann that police were on their way.

"I’ll show you what I have in store for the police," Arfmann said according to Thomas’ testimony.

Final arguments are scheduled to continue Friday.