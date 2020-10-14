VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say an "accidental explosion" killed a man inside a home over the weekend.

Police say neighbours first thought they heard a gunshot inside a house near 178 Street and 70 Street Sunday afternoon.

Several police cruisers were called to the scene, and a section of the road was taped off while officers investigated. At least one ambulance and one fire truck were also in the area.

It was later discovered that there had been some sort of explosion, rather than gunshots. A man was found dead inside the home.

Police and BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident. They did not indicate was caused the explosion but said there is no threat to public safety.