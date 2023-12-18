VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Abbotsford police shooting leaves man dead

    A body was removed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, while a dozen police officers and investigators remained. (Shane MacKichan) A body was removed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, while a dozen police officers and investigators remained. (Shane MacKichan)

    A police-involved shooting in Abbotsford has left one man dead, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

    Police say the incident happened on Sunday night on Riverside Road near Highway 1.

    The police report reads that a man was killed and no police officer was injured.

    A body was removed from the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, while a dozen police officers and investigators remained.

    The Abbotsford Police Department told CTV News that the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has now taken over the investigation.

    Riverside Road remained closed between Marshall and King roads.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

