VANCOUVER -- An Abbotsford McDonald's is the latest to close because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald's Canada says the employee at the 1858 McCallum Rd. restaurant reported their positive test on Saturday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," the company says in a statement.

The employee's last shift was on Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., McDonald's Canada says, adding that all workers who may have been in close contact with the infected person have been asked to "self-quarantine until further information is available."

The company advises guests who visited the restaurant during the hours the employee was present to follow the instructions of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC recommends self-monitoring for symptoms if you think you may have been exposed to the coronavirus, and seeking testing if any develop.

Several McDonald's stores in the Lower Mainland have closed for extra cleaning after employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months.