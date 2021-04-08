ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- Police have identified 35-year-old Robert Nelson as the victim of Wednesday night’s fatal stabbing in Abbotsford.

Officers were called to King and Riverside Roads around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

“Upon arrival, Abbotsford police patrol officers located an unresponsive, seriously injured 35-year-old man in a tent. The man was taken to hospital where he has succumbed to his injuries,” said Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford Police Department in a release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was then called in.

Forensic investigators taped off a large homeless encampment next to the Cole Starnes Residence, a supportive housing unit run by the Lookout Housing and Health Society.

Homicide investigators believe Nelson may have been a resident of the homeless camp.

“Right now we are doing everything we can to find out more about Mr. Nelson, and his background, why he was here last night,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

Several security cameras overlook the area however, police say no arrests have been made.

“We don't have a suspect. At this point, we don't have anybody in custody with respect to Robert Nelson. We're working to change that,” Jang said.

Jang is asking people who knew Nelson to come forward so police can learn more about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police believe the stabbing was targeted, but with no suspect the motive remains unclear.

“Perhaps he had an altercation and argument with somebody may or may not have been living here as well. These are all questions that we needed to answer,” Jang told CTV News.

There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

Investigators are looking for dash cam footage from around the time the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.