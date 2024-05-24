Abbotsford Canucks hire former NHLer Manny Malhotra as head coach

The Abbotsford Canucks have hired former NHLer Manny Malhotra as head coach of the American Hockey League team.

He replaces Jeremy Colliton, who had held the position since July 2022.

Malhotra spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He previously worked as a development coach for the Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17, then moved into an assistant coaching role with the team from 2017 to 2020.

Hailing from Mississauga, Ont., Malhotra was picked seventh overall by the New York Rangers in the 1998 draft and played with seven NHL teams — including the Canucks — over 16 seasons.

Abbotsford general manager Ryan Johnson says he's played NHL games against Malhotra and knows firsthand the great qualities he possesses "and the competitiveness in his DNA."

"He is a teacher first and his skillset and mindset will fit in perfectly with our vision for the team in Abbotsford," Johnson said in a release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024.