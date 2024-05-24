VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Abbotsford Canucks hire former NHLer Manny Malhotra as head coach

    Manny Malhotra speaks to reporters after a negotiation session between the NHL Players' Association and the NHL, Wednesday, July 18, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) Manny Malhotra speaks to reporters after a negotiation session between the NHL Players' Association and the NHL, Wednesday, July 18, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
    Share

    The Abbotsford Canucks have hired former NHLer Manny Malhotra as head coach of the American Hockey League team.

    He replaces Jeremy Colliton, who had held the position since July 2022.

    Malhotra spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

    He previously worked as a development coach for the Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17, then moved into an assistant coaching role with the team from 2017 to 2020.

    Hailing from Mississauga, Ont., Malhotra was picked seventh overall by the New York Rangers in the 1998 draft and played with seven NHL teams — including the Canucks — over 16 seasons.

    Abbotsford general manager Ryan Johnson says he's played NHL games against Malhotra and knows firsthand the great qualities he possesses "and the competitiveness in his DNA."

    "He is a teacher first and his skillset and mindset will fit in perfectly with our vision for the team in Abbotsford," Johnson said in a release.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown

    A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News