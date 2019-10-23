VANCOUVER - Mounties and the province's police watchdog were called to the Township of Langley Wednesday morning following the death of a man who may have been intoxicated.

Someone called 911 at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the RCMP said, but the call was "abandoned." Attempts were made to call the number back, but when no one answered, members of the Langley RCMP were sent to the location where the call came from.

When they arrived in the area near 72nd Avenue and 208A Street, they found a man believed to be under the influence of drugs, the RCMP said. The man was outside.

Officers called Emergency Health Services, and tried to take him into custody.

The RCMP says that during their attempt, there was some type of physical altercation. Further details on the altercation were not made public.

"After the arrest, the officers noticed that the man was losing consciousness," Mounties said in a statement hours after the incident.

While EHS was on the way, officers performed CPR and provided other medical assistance, the RCMP said. The man did not survive, however.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified of the incident, as it is in any case where a civilian dies or is seriously harmed during an interaction with police.

The watchdog is called regardless of if there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Hours later, investigators with the IIO could be seen in the area, along with several Mounties and police cruisers.

Officers could be seen holding up a tarp to block something from view. The shadow of an investigator bending down toward the ground could be seen through the tarp.

Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection.

This article is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.