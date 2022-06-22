A Vancouver den renting for $750 is so small anyone over 5'9" tall won't be able to fit in it

A Vancouver den renting for $750 is so small anyone over 5'9" tall won't be able to fit in it

This photo from a Craigslist ad shows a den for rent in downtown Vancouver that is roughly 30 square feet in size. This photo from a Craigslist ad shows a den for rent in downtown Vancouver that is roughly 30 square feet in size.

