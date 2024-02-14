'A triumphant thing': B.C. family doctor says new payment model helping to retain, attract physicians
A B.C. family doctor who once considered closing her family practice says the province's new payment model is making a significant difference to those in her profession.
Dr. Tahmeena Ali, president of B.C. Family Doctors, spoke with CTV Morning Live Tuesday saying the transition from a fee-for-service system is helping to keep existing doctors and attract new ones.
"It's had beyond impacts that I think we ever imagined," she said, adding it's "a triumphant thing" that more than 4,000 family doctors have converted to the new payment structure since it was introduced a year ago.
"Family doctors tend to be conservative and so for them switching and having faith that this is going to be a better model speaks to the simplicity and the efficacy of this new model."
Ali explained the fee-for-service system pays doctors a flat fee for taking care of a patient, regardless of how much time is spent with them. Ali said that led to complaints from patients feeling like their family doctor didn't spend enough time with them.
She also said a lot of the work doctors do isn't with patients, like administration or reviewing charts.
"I think the other (thing) people forget is that we're also businessmen. We also have to pay our staff, we have to pay our leases, our rent, just like everybody else," she said.
"All that other work that previously was unpaid and now we're paid for and we can spend more time with patients and take more complex patients because we can do the admin work around it."
Even so, there are about 220,000 people in the province who have requested a family doctor and don't have one. Ali said it'll take some time for that number to come down, adding things have begun to stabilize.
"A couple of years ago I was on the brink of closing my family practice. I could not continue to pay my bills and give the care I wanted with the previous model so we avoided the exodus of many family doctors leaving practice, but it is going to take time," she said.
"It's been many years where primary care has been underfunded, undervalued so it's going to take many years for us to kind of dig ourselves out of the hole."
The new payment model was developed in partnership with Doctors of B.C. and is being delivered through a three-year tentative physician master agreement, which comes with a total incremental cost increase of $708 million by the end of the third year.
Unlike the fee-for-service model, the new Longitudinal Family Physician billing system pays doctors based on the time they spend with patients, the number of patient visits, the number of patients in their practice and the medical complexity of those patients.
About 1,000 B.C. doctors are still choosing to be paid under the previous model.
What Canadians should know about the bubonic plague, following U.S. case
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
WATCH Spying in Canada: 'Pretty much anyone' wants our intelligence, warns ex-CSIS officer
A former CSIS officer says recent breaches should spark a review within Canada's intelligence community about who's able to access secret and sensitive intelligence --- and what they're doing with the information after accessing it.
'I should have been more specific': Environment minister on investing in road infrastructure remark
Facing pushback from premiers, after stating the federal government will stop investing in new road infrastructure, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault tried to backtrack Wednesday, saying he 'should have been more specific.'
Fact check: Debunking five false Trump claims about NATO
For a third straight presidential election campaign, former U.S. president Donald Trump is being serially inaccurate about the NATO military alliance, according to a fact check by Daniel Dale.
Lyft shares rocket 62% over a typo in the company's earnings release
Lyft shares jumped 62 per cent after the closing bell Tuesday thanks in part to a typo in the ride-hailing company's earnings release that appears to have sent investors' auto-trading algorithms into a buying frenzy.
15 hospital leaders sign letter denouncing Mount Sinai demonstrations in Toronto
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait
Premier Doug Ford's government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads, four years after discovering they are barely visible at night -- and that plan is to sit back and wait.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
