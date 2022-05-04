A One-Stop Mother's Day Destination at Park Royal

Park Royal is a one-stop Mother's Day destination.

There are over 200 shops, restaurants and Cineplex VIP cinemas.

Nathalie Rees, lifestyle expert and Park Royal spokesperson, joined CTV Morning Live to share why it is the perfect place for everything Mother's Day.

Last fall Park Royal became the home for Athleta. It was the first Canadian location.

The West Vancouver store features a variety of performance lifestyle apparel that is designed to ignite the limitless potential of all women and girls.

Its Mother's Day gifting options feature a range of go-anywhere, do-anything styles designed for all bodies in motion.

Another great gift-giving destination is Talbots.

Talbots is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Talbots is known for its modern, classic style, prints and patterns, fit and flare dresses and colourful cashmeres.

Busy shopping days at Park Royal are rewarded with a variety of dining options.

Trattoria at Park Royal South is an ideal Mother's Day brunch choice. Its special brunch menu includes highlights such as truffled scrambled eggs, classic eggs benedict, Belgian liege waffles and more.

A Mother's Day to-go package will also be available for pick-up and delivery.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more.