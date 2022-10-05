A new mayor for New Westminster: Looking at the candidates in the 2022 municipal election
People in New Westminster will be getting a new mayor in 10 days, with two-term mayor Jonathan Cote not seeking re-election. Advance voting began Wednesday in the city, where voters will be choosing between three mayoral candidates.
Two are running with municipal parties (Patrick Johnstone with Community First and Ken Armstrong with New West Progresssives) and one (Chuck Puchmayr) is running as an independent.
CHUCK PUCHMAYR
Former NDP MLA and current councillor Chuck Puchmayr was first elected to city council in 1996, and has served multiple terms over the years.
“I want to be able to think freely and look at what do the constituents want,” he said Wednesday, outside a local cafe on 12th Street.
“I think I’m in a really good place where I’m not bound by doctrine, I’m not bound by policy, I’m answering to the people of New Westminster.”
Puchmayr said residents have been sharing worries about the cost of living and inflation, particularly seniors, but he said the pressure is being felt across the board.
“The thing I talk to them about is bringing some sensible governance to city hall, really looking at the projects we do and make sure that we keep the tax base comfortable so that we are protecting our renters, our home owners, and our many, many small businesses,” he said. “You have to look at some of the things we budgeted for and you have to find creative ways of how we can move some of the resources around so that we’re not relying on taxes all the time.”
Puchmayr said the city recently sold off carbon credits to an oil company for $26 million.
“We have a lot of green initiatives in the budget that are already funded and they require a tax increase to deliver,” he said. “I want to be able to use that fund to expedite our green infrastructure, which will create more carbon credits, which will create more revenue into the city.”
Puchmayr said the “green fund” could also be used to top up federal and provincial subsidies to upgrade older buildings in the city in order to allow for the installation of air conditioning.
The heat dome of 2021, which led to the deaths of hundreds of people across B.C., also took a devastating toll in New Westminster.
“Almost 10 per cent of the deaths in the province were here in New Westminster. We lost some 30 people. Most of them in three-storey walk-ups,” Puchmayr said. “We used to have an emergency advisory organization where we had dozens and dozens of volunteers in the city that could be activated in the event of an emergency … I want to bring that back again.”
When it comes to housing, Puchmayr said he wants to fast-track a future plan to densify the area around the 22nd Street SkyTrain station, as well as see more subsidized housing.
“We need a type of housing where we partner with developers, we partner with non-profits, and we provide below-market housing,” he said. “When you’re the 10th-highest rent in Canada, 15 per cent below market is still some of the highest rents in Canada. So we need to look at this differently.”
PATRICK JOHNSTONE
Patrick Johnstone, a geoscientist, is also a current councillor who is now serving his second term. He is running with the municipal party Community First New West, which includes three other current councillors and three current school board trustees.
“I think we’ve seen around the region that mayors who don't have a supportive council can’t get work done and vice versa,” Johnstone said Wednesday, while meeting with CTV News at Moody Park.
“So I think it’s important that we have a team that works together, that knows we can work together, and have a common vision of what the city’s going to look like in the future.”
Johnstone said housing is a big issue for the growing city.
“With affordable housing coming as quickly as we can get money from BC Housing, and with rental stock coming on really well, I do think we need to put a little more emphasis into that sort of working-class, first starter home type development,” he said. “Infill density, laneway houses, row homes, that’s a part of the housing stock that I think we could see more emphasis (on) in New West.”
Johnstone added builders have been deterred by rising land costs, and the city needs to look at ways to incentivize that kind of development.
“That kind of missing middle really comes down to us making sure that we have the policy guidance to get it built,” he said. “It’s about creating predictability in the permitting process.”
Johnstone said there’s also been a lot of interest and concern about climate change, especially considering the lethal impact of the heat dome.
“We lost 30 people in New Westminster alone, which is the highest per capita loss of any municipality, and they died in my neighbourhood, in the Brow of the Hill where I live, predominantly,” he said. “It’s because we have a lot of older housing that isn’t very efficient. It’s because it's a neighbourhood that doesn't have a lot of shade. It’s an urban heat island effect.”
Johnstone said work needs to be done to make sure those older buildings can be retrofitted, and that people have access to cool spaces during extreme heat events, as well as improving emergency response.
Johnstone said he wants to make sure future infrastructure plans are funded to keep up with the city’s growth, and also hopes to see an “active transportation network” built over the next term.
“We have a few bike lanes in New Westminster, but it's a little bit hit and miss,” he said. “I want us to see a full network, so we are completely connected. So that everybody is within 400 metres of a mobility lane. That’s mobility not just for cyclists, it’s mobility for people using new mobility devices, for people in scooters, for people who need wheelchairs, and it also makes it safer for pedestrians in the city.”
KEN ARMSTRONG
Lawyer Ken Armstrong is entering the political arena as the mayoral candidate for the New West Progressives party, which also includes one current school board trustee on its nine-candidate team.
“Our group is not aligned with any federal or provincial political party, so we bring true political independence,” Armstrong said, while speaking with CTV News by the River Market along the city’s waterfront quay on Wednesday.
“We also are committed to listening to and engaging with the residents of New Westminster to have them drive our platform and our agenda.”
Armstrong said his party plans to increase the number of low-market or below-market rental housing units by 1,500 in about six to eight years, and raise the number of secondary suites and laneway homes by about 25 per cent by 2026. He also hopes to speed up the process for building certain kinds of properties, and said the city is lacking developments such as duplexes and fourplexes, as well as fee-simple townhomes.
Armstrong said his party also has plans to help combat the effects of climate change.
“We have ideas surrounding increasing per-capita minimum green spaces, revitalizing our tree bylaws and our tree programs, including making sure we’re removing and replacing dead and dying street trees,” he said. “Making sure we’re watering middle-aged and older trees so that they don’t end up dying in heat domes, and really moving towards a more electric-vehicle-friendly municipality.”
Armstrong said he wants to work with first responders to ensure emergency response in the event of futures stretches of extreme heat.
“There is some discussion out there about whether the emergency response committee, if it had still been active, would have been helpful. I’m not sure if that is a be-all and end-all solution,” he said. “We want to make sure the fire department is engaged, with their co-operation, so they can help respond and be proactive in reaching out to people in these kind of heat emergencies.”
Armstrong said the downtown area of the city is also facing some “significant” public safety issues.
“We want to see some increased (police) bike patrols and increased foot patrols, both in the downtown core and here on Quayside. That will really help, I think, people feel safe,” he said, and added they also hope to further revitalize the downtown core.
“Encouraging the owners of some of our empty storefronts to get them rented out, to reimagine Columbia Street, to get some street festivals … to increase the activity downtown while also reorienting policing resources.”
Armstrong said he’s also hearing a lot of complaints about deteriorating conditions on city streets, and wants to see the problems prioritized.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
Videos of protests in Iran leak despite internet bans
Videos of revolts and unrest started to flood the internet when Iranian protestors flocked to the streets in response to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman allegedly detained for wearing her hijab improperly.
This DIY air purifier costs far less than a HEPA purifier, and studies say it works
This fall, teachers and parents have been sharing photos on social media of do-it-yourself air purifiers that they’ve made for classrooms to help protect kids from COVID-19 — and according to researchers, these low-cost purifiers actually work.
Tim Hortons, Scotiabank won't sponsor Hockey Canada this season, Hockey Quebec withholds funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization, while Tim Hortons and Scotiabank have extended sponsorship boycotts.
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
North Korea continues missile launches as U.S. redeploys carrier
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang's previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.
Colorado baker fights ruling over gender transition cake years after case involving gay couple's wedding cake
The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
Vancouver Island
-
Housing and public safety among top concerns in Victoria mayoral candidates debate
Victorians lined up outside city hall on Wednesday to cast an advance vote for the next leader of the city. Across the street, those vying to be the next mayor squared off in a live debate hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.
-
1 escaped African cat captured, another still on the loose in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. premier cites 'multi-faceted' crime approach amid debate about arrests
B.C. Premier John Horgan says the New Democrat government's crime-fighting agenda involves more than increasing arrests of alleged violent offenders. Horgan says he agrees with Attorney General Murray Rankin who told the legislature on Tuesday that a focus on more arrests of prolific offenders to curb crime would be “futile.”
Calgary
-
OPEC+ decision could affect already inflated gasoline prices in Alberta
Decisions made at a conference of international oil producers are expected to affect the crude oil market and the price of gasoline at Alberta pumps, which are already back to summer peaks.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
UCP leadership campaigns reach out after thousands of mail-in ballots are rejected
Thousands of mail-in ballots in the United Conservative Party leadership vote have been rejected and now some voters are receiving phone calls and emails telling them they'll have to vote in person on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
St. Albert RCMP investigating after youth taken into custody at playground
The St. Albert RCMP held a press conference Wednesday night regarding an investigation involving a teenager who was taken into police custody Oct. 2.
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
New rule allowing businesses to charge credit card fees won't apply in Quebec
The new rule allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees onto customers will not apply in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
People who occupy public spaces in Winnipeg should be allowed to stay briefly: poll
More than one-third of Winnipeggers believe people who have occupied public spaces in the city should be allowed to stay there briefly, according to a recent poll.
-
Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
The future and their pasts, mayoral candidates debate in Winnipeg
A mayoral debate Wednesday hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association saw four of Winnipeg’s 11 mayoral hopefuls talk crime, infrastructure and economic development.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Saskatoon free food programs jeopardized by inflation
With rising inflation across the country programs that provide free food in Saskatoon are contending with unprecedented need.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Regina high school students get unique outdoor learning experience
McKell Wascana Conservation Park is officially the Regina Wetland Centre of Excellence serving as an outdoor classroom for science students at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
Some Nova Scotians affected by Fiona unsure if they qualify for federal Fiona recovery fund
Some Nova Scotians are unsure if they qualify for the federal Fiona recovery fund announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
White sand dunes, gem of P.E.I.'s central coast, severely damaged in Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona changed the coastline of Prince Edward Island forever, however nowhere is more obvious than the P.E.I. National Park on the island’s north shore.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
-
Changes sought to redevelopment plan for crumbling cookie factory site
After 14 years of decay, redevelopment of the former McCormick-Beta Brands cookie factory property at 1156 Dundas Street may be regaining momentum.
Northern Ontario
-
Recent child-luring incidents cause alarm in North Bay
Two recent incidents of adults trying to lure children have North Bay and area parents and caregivers on edge.
-
Cambrian College accepting new clients for its free dental clinic
Cambrian College in Sudbury is still offering a free dental clinic as a way to help both people in need and students in the dental hygiene program.
-
Sault mayoral candidates meet with voters
Candidates vying to be Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor say a few issues appear to be top of mind for voters: homelessness, drug addiction and mental health.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
-
Region of Waterloo warns about over-salting this winter
The Region of Waterloo is reminding business owners to start winterizing their property while avoiding over-salting surfaces.