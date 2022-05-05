A million-dollar coffee break: B.C. lottery winner shares her story

It was a coffee break she won't soon forget.

A British Columbia woman said she was sipping her morning cup recently when she remembered the lottery ticket she'd bought and put aside.

Lindalie Dansereau took out the ticket, for the April 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. That next sip must have tasted extra rich.

It turns out the resident of Summerland had won something.

"I had to read the numbers twice. I was stunned!" she told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

What she read, twice, was that she'd won $1 million.

In a news release from BCLC, Dansereau described telling her husband what she'd just learned.

"He thought it was a late April Fool's joke," she said. She then told her kids, who of course were nearly as excited as she was.

She said she still feels stunned by the win, and that the news hasn't really sunk in, so she hasn't celebrated yet.

But she is already thinking about what she'll do with the cash.

"I can really enjoy retirement now," she told BCLC.

She said she plans to travel, and to share her prize with her husband and children.

Dansereau won the draw's Guaranteed Prize, not the jackpot, but the top prize too went to someone in B.C.

A resident of Surrey claimed $18,784,779.10. That lucky ticketholder is a bus driver who said he'd retire thanks to his prize.

While some got lucky in this draw, the odds of matching every number on a 6/49 ticket, without using the bonus, are an infinitesimal one in 13,983,816, according to BCLC.