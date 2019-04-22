

Following a weekend of record-setting gas prices in Metro Vancouver, drivers in the region are likely looking to save a few dollars the next time they fill up.

Here's a look at which gas stations were selling the cheapest and most expensive fuel in the region, based on data from GasBuddy.com.

Gas stations in Vancouver and the North Shore were selling between 164.9 and a whopping 172.9 cents per litre.

The Petro-Canada at Burrard Street and West 1st Avenue, the Chevron at East 41st Avenue and Main Street and the Esso station and Lonsdale Avenue and 17th Street in North Vancouver were among the most expensive in the region Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The situation was not much better in Surrey, Richmond, Maple Ridge or Burnaby, although the Super Save at Kingsway and MacPherson Avenue and the Petro Canada at 10th Avenue and Canada Way were selling for a reported 162.9 cents per litre – the lowest prices in the city as reported by GasBuddy.

Unsurprisingly, the cost of fuel in the Lower Mainland was lowest in the Fraser Valley, with most gas station in Chilliwack selling at a reported 151.9 cents.

In Abbotsford and Mission, prices hovered between 157.9 and 158.9 cents, although the Co-Op at Fraser Highway and Ross Road was selling for 152.9 cents per litre.

For those using the popular strategy of going south of the border for their fuel, gas was selling for US$3.90 a gallon in Point Roberts – that's about C$1.35 per litre. In Blaine, Wa. The gost of a gallon was between US$3.59 and US3.75, or about $1.24 to $1.30 per litre in Canadian dollars.

All prices in this story are based on data from the GasBuddy app, which relies on user reports.