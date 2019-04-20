

CTV News Vancouver





The pain at the pumps is continuing for Metro Vancouver drivers.

Gas prices broke yet another record on Saturday, reaching 172.9 cents a litre at most stations across the region.

Prices have already broken records several times this month, beginning when they hit 164.9 cents a litre on April 7. That all-time high was replaced days later when prices reached 168.9, setting a record that only lasted a few more days until they hit 171.9.

And Metro Vancouver drivers might not see a significant drop until after the long weekend, according to the website GasBuddy.com.

Analysts recommend motorists fill up their tanks in the evenings, when stations tend to lower prices a bit before hiking them again in the morning.