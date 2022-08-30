911 'gridlock' needs to be addressed with permanent solutions, B.C. union says
A B.C. union representing 911 dispatch operators says permanent solutions are needed to address issues in the province's emergency response system.
Emergency Communications Professionals of BC says temporary measures introduced to support front-line E-Comm staff to reduce an exodus of workers have made a difference, but expire next month. The union says staff members were dealing with forced overtime, leading to stress and anxiety that puts pressure on an already overburdened system.
"I can't imagine how much worse the situation would have been without them. Forced overtime is not the solution to a systemic problem," said Donald Grant, the union's president.
"We need real and permanent solutions to make emergency communications a viable career and not a place where employees come and burn out. Serious mental health issues are causing people to leave this organization in droves, and we can’t continue to allow this to happen."
Some of the temporary solutions, which expire on Sept. 21, include shift differential pay enhancements, more overtime compensation and psychological supports.
The union says staffing at E-Comm, which is the province's biggest 911 service operator, is "well below" what's required to meet demand.
"This forces dispatchers to work well beyond their normal four-day, 12-hour shift schedule, which is simply unsustainable," a message from the union says.
Over the Canada Day long weekend, the union warned of critical staff shortages and long wait times. The concern is workers may be forced into overtime over the upcoming Labour Day long weekend too, the union says.
E-Comm previously said it anticipated this to be one of the busiest summers on record for emergency services and first responders. In late June, it said it's already seeing some of its highest volumes of calls in more than two decades.
On some busy weekends, callers have previously reported waiting on hold for up to 20 minutes before speaking to anyone.
