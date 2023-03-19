9-year-old B.C. pianist heading to Toronto for prestigious North American festival

Nine-year-old Joshua Wang's love for playing piano began as a pandemic pastime. Now, he's been chosen from among scores of Canadian musicians to take the stage at a prestigious Toronto festival.

"I decided I would record a piece every week for my friends and family to enjoy during the pandemic," Wang told CTV News.

"I love how I can share my love of music with friends and family."

His mother, Lei Cao, said it's been a pleasure watching her son develop his skills and pursue his passion.

"I can see he build up his self-confidence, resilience and fulfilment," said Lei Cao, Wang's mother.

The New Westminster pianist has now been recognized by the prestigious Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. Wang, along with seven other B.C. pianists have been selected as finalists in the inaugural Music Lights the Way Festival. It's an all-ages, all-levels event that received more than 8,000 applicants across North America. Only a few dozen were selected for the finals.

Wang is one of four finalists in his Level 8 category.

"It's hard to believe it's a nine-year-old playing because the playing is already refined," said Janet Lopinski, senior director of the college of examiners and academic programs at the Royal Conservatory. "There's a beautiful sound, beautiful pacing."

Wang said he was overwhelmed when he learned he was chosen.

"I didn't think I could go very far but when I heard I got to the finals I was like, 'What?!'" he said

"I'm having a million emotions all at once. Like, I’m being nervous, I’m being happy, I’m being excited and a bunch more emotions.”

Lopinski says B.C. had the most finalists selected of any province. While the event is judged and prizes can be won, Lopinski says the inaugural event is about promoting music for people of all skill levels and ages.

“We really do believe in the transformative power of music to change people’s lives," she said.

Wang flies out to Toronto where he'll perform Tuesday at Koerner Hall in front of a panel of judges. If he wins his category, he will take home a new piano valued at over $10,000.