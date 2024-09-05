85-year-old charged with assault for allegedly intentionally hitting teens with a vehicle in Abbotsford, B.C.

An 85-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shocking incident that was caught on camera in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this year.

In the dramatic home security video recorded on Feb. 14, a driver appears to chase down three teenage boys in his vehicle. Police said the teens had been playing nicky nicky nine doors – knocking on doors and then running away.

The vehicle ultimately struck two of the boys on Carlsrue Avenue, narrowly missing a third. Police said at the time of the incident that they believed the driver had "intentionally" struck the boys after an earlier disturbance.

The teens suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested a man after the incident, but he was released from custody as the investigation continued.

On Wednesday, more than six months after the incident, charges were laid in the case, according to online court records associated with the police file.

Michael Brian Gerty, born in 1939, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and three counts of assault with a weapon. He is not in custody and the court records do not show a date for his next appearance.

Investigators said earlier this summer that charges were being considered in the case.

While the video itself may seem like definitive and damning evidence to a layperson, Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Art Stele said there was a lot more required to support a recommendation of criminal charges in the case.

"Looking at the footage, it is alarming. It is very disturbing," Stele said at the time. "And it is out of the respect of that that we ensure that any investigations we forward are complete, thorough and factual."

While Gerty has now been charged, the allegations against him have not been proven in court, and he is considered innocent until proven guilty.