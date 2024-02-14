VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 pedestrians 'intentionally' hit by car in Abbotsford: police

    One person was arrested in Abbotsford after two people told police they were deliberately hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

    Officers were called to Carlsrue Avenue near Victoria Street around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

    "Arriving at the scene, first responders located two victims appearing to have minor injuries claimed to have resulted from a driver intentionally striking them with a vehicle following a disturbance," Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Art Stele said in a statement.

    "An arrest has been made in relation to the event, and both victims have been transported to the hospital in stable condition, appearing to have only suffered minor injuries."

    The investigation is ongoing and police urge witnesses or anyone with video to call 604-859-5225.

