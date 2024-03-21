VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 80-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Walmart parking lot: Nanaimo RCMP

    An 80-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot in Nanaimo Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

    Police say they were called to the Woodgrove Centre around 1:40 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

    "The victim died at the scene," a news release from the Nanaimo RCMP says.

    The 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene, and Mounties say impairment has been ruled out as a cause of the crash. The vehicle has been seized and "is expected to undergo a mechanical inspection," the RCMP added.

    Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash or who has dashcam video is urged to call 250-754-2345.

