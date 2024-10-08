8 million doses in 6 months: CBSA shares details of Australia-bound meth seizures

Border officers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland made more than 60 seizures of methamphetamine bound for Australia in a six-month span earlier this year, totalling more than eight million doses of the drug.

The Canada Border Services Agency held a news conference Tuesday to showcase the seizures, some of which – such as the nearly 1,300 litres of liquid meth found disguised as juice at the Fraser Surrey Docks back in June – have been previously announced.

Between March and August, CBSA officers seized a total of 397 kilograms of crystal meth and 1,278 litres of liquid meth, according to the agency.

While there were more than 60 individual seizures during that time, the bulk of the total came from the aforementioned Surrey incident in June and a March 12 seizure of 194 kilograms of the drug at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility.

Between April and August, officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre seized a combined 85 kilograms of meth across 54 separate incidents.

And between May and August, officers at Vancouver International Air Cargo Operations seized a combined 93 kilograms, the CBSA said.

A further 25 kilograms was seized by border agents at Vancouver International Passenger Operations during two separate incidents in July.

"The successful seizures of a combined 397 kilograms and 1,278 litres of methamphetamine is a testament to the exemplary work and investigative expertise shown by Border Services Officers, intelligence officers, analysts and liaison officers," said Nina Patel, regional director general for the CBSA's Pacific Region, in a news release.

"I want to recognize the collaborative efforts of our partners, including the RCMP and Australian Federal Police, for their hard work and dedication to public safety.”

The seizures have been referred to the B.C. RCMP, which has worked with the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force to investigate the smuggling.

The CBSA did not announce any arrests or charges related to the seizures in its release.

"International drug smuggling is a threat to the safety and security of our communities," said federal Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in the release.

"The seizures announced today are examples of how the CBSA works with domestic and international partners to disrupt criminal networks and keep illegal drugs off our streets."