VANCOUVER -- Another eight flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted the warnings in two separate tweets.

The domestic flights recently added to the list are:

Aug. 24 – Flair Air flight 8711 from Vancouver to Prince George then on to Edmonton (rows six to 18 and 26 to 32)

Aug. 25 – Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 24 to 32 and 37 to 43)

Aug. 26 – Air Canada flight 210 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 13 to 19)

Aug. 26 – WestJet flight 3100 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

Aug. 28 – Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 18 to 22)

The international flights are:

Aug. 22 – Air Tahiti flight 68 from Tahiti to Vancouver (rows 36 to 42)

Aug. 22 – Air Tahiti flight 68 from Vancouver to Paris (rows not reported)

Aug. 26 – Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

The BCCDC advises everyone who was on one of these flights to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus due to their proximity to the confirmed case or cases on that flight.

Everyone arriving to Canada from another country is required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon arrival.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.