6 people bitten by a coyote in Fraser Valley within 5-hour span: BCCOS

A string of coyote attacks in the Fraser Valley Thursday morning has prompted a warning from conservation officials.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating after six people received minor injuries in four separate coyote incidents in Mission between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

"All of the individuals were bitten on the leg by a coyote," the BCCOS wrote on Facebook. "In one incident, three workers in the same area were bitten by a coyote."

Conservation officers patrolled all of the areas where incidents were reported, which included Lark Street, Starling Avenue, River Place and Raven Avenue.

The BCCOS says no coyotes were spotted during those patrols and that it's unknown how many coyotes may be involved in these incidents.

"The COS has received other reports of aggressive coyotes in these areas," the service wrote online, adding that conservation officers are working with the City of Mission on public outreach efforts, including signage and further patrols.

"The COS urges people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including leashing pets, considering keeping cats indoors, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray," the BCCOS added.

The BCCOS also warned people not to feed dangerous wildlife, saying it will "take enforcement action as warranted."

Unlawful feeding of dangerous wildlife can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.