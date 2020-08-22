VANCOUVER -- The BC Centre for Disease Control has added five more flights involving B.C. airports to its list of possible COVID-19 exposures.

All of the flights added to the list Saturday were domestic. Four of them either took off or landed at Vancouver International Airport, while the fifth landed in Kelowna.

The flights added to the BCCDC list were:

Aug 9 - WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 5 to 11)

Aug 10 - Air Canada flight 214 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows not reported)

Aug 13 - Air Canada flight 344 from Vancouver to Ottawa (rows 12 to 16)

Aug 15 - Air Canada flight 112 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 18 to 24)

Aug 18 - WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows not reported)

In addition to those flights, the federal government lists another domestic flight involving YVR on its list of possible COVID-19 exposures. That flight - WestJet 706 - departed Vancouver on Aug. 21 and landed in Toronto. Rows 22 to 28 were at greatest risk of exposure to the coronavirus, according to the federal government's list.

Anyone who was a passenger on any of the six flights is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks. If any symptoms develop, the passenger should self-isolate and seek testing.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they're made aware of them and post them online.

Since the start of the month, 43 flights in and out of B.C. have so far been posted on either the federal government's or the BCCDC's exposure warning list.