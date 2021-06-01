VANCOUVER -- The family of a Port Moody, B.C., woman found dead earlier this year is offering a large reward to anyone with new information.

Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing on Jan. 18 from her home in Port Moody. The search continued for months and, in late March, human remains were found in Hope.

On May 1, homicide investigators identified the body as Hunt's.

"This is now a homicide case. Foul play suspected," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a tweet at the time.

On Tuesday, IHIT announced Hunt's family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

More information is expected to be released by investigators later Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.