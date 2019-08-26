

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Even though school is back in session next week, the summer weather is still going strong in Vancouver.

This week's local forecast shows five straight days of sun, with temperatures hitting the mid-20s by the water or the high-20s inland.

According to Environment Canada, Monday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 21 C. Inland it could reach 26 C, however, and feel like 29 with humidity. The UV index is expected to reach a level of 7, which is considered high.

On Tuesday it could be windy near the water in the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures are forecasted to reach 23 but could feel like 27. Further inland that could soar to 31.

That hot, sunny trend will continue through the week and will only be broken by some cloudy periods on Saturday.

On Sunday, those clouds are expected to settle in and high temperatures will reach 22.

Overnight lows will hover around 14 or 15 C all week, Environment Canada says.

