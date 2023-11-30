5 holiday markets happening in Vancouver this weekend

The first weekend of December brings with it a host of festive markets, installations and activities to brighten up Vancouver's long winter nights.

CHECK OUT A HOLIDAY MARKET OR CRAFT FAIR

The venerable Vancouver Christmas Market opened last month and will continue operating daily through Christmas Eve, but there are lots of smaller, more affordable and more time-limited markets and fairs happening across the city throughout the month of December.

Here are five that are taking place this weekend:

Toque Craft Fair at Western Front: This market showcases "a curated selection of B.C.-based artists, craftspeople and designers" at 303 E. 8th Ave. Admission is by donation and the market is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Britannia's Winter Craft Market: Hosted at Britannia Community Centre on Commercial Drive, this market is in its 40th year. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for youth and seniors, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Holiday Market at City Centre Artist Lodge: This market promises "open studios, free photos with Santa, artist workshops, food trucks and bingo games" from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at City Centre Artist Lodge (2111 Main St.). Admission is free.

Tugboat Landing Artisan Market: Head to the shore of the Fraser River Saturday and Sunday for a "curated boutique artisan market" at the Harbour Master Club (2010 E. Kent Ave., at the foot of Victoria Drive). Admission is free, and the market opens at 11 a.m. both days, closing at 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hero's Holiday Market: This one-day-only market is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hero's Welcome (3917 Main St.). The community pub says it will be offering "festive drink features all day."

Many of the other events happening this weekend are thematically similar to these holiday markets. Some even include a market as part of a larger event. Clearly, there's no shortage of opportunities to get into the festive spirit this weekend, whether you're looking to do some Christmas shopping or not.

YALETOWN BECOMES 'CANDYTOWN'

The Yaletown Business Improvement Association will hold its annual outdoor winter festival on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Featuring horse carriage rides by donation, roaming character performers, live music, ice carving demonstrations and an outdoor market – along with the neighbourhood's hundreds of merchants – Candytown aims to transform the Yaletown's public plazas into a winter wonderland.

More information and a map of offerings can be found on the BIA's website.

'LIVEN UP' COAL HARBOUR

On the other side of downtown, Friday marks the start of Coal Harbour's outdoor winter festival, "Liven Up Coal Harbour."

The event features "large-scale lighting installations" lining the seawall between Canada Place and the Westin Bayshore Hotel, with live performances happening at locations along the route on Friday and Saturday nights.

The free event runs through Dec. 30. More information and a schedule of performances can be found on the festival's website.

CHRISTMAS AT CANADA PLACE

A visit to Liven Up Coal Harbour could easily begin with a stop at Canada Place, which is also hosting free, family friendly installations all month long.

Christmas at Canada Place features the nostalgic Woodward's Windows, a light display including a 15-foot-tall moose light sculpture and an "avenue of trees" set up along the venue's west promenade.

The displays begin Friday and will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 2, including on statutory holidays.

SANTA PARADE

No, Vancouver didn't find a last-minute sponsor and un-cancel its Santa Claus Parade, but those looking to get a glimpse of old St. Nick on parade could head to Maple Ridge on Saturday.

That city's Santa Claus Parade is part of the Holidays in the City event, which also includes a tree-lighting, a Christmas market, crafts and activities, live music and more.

The parade starts at 6 p.m., and more information about the event can be found on the city's website.

EBONY ROOTS PART 1

Finally, there are also non-Christmas activities happening in the city this weekend, including "a concert reclaiming Vancouver's 'Black Strathcona.'"

Ebony Roots Part 1 is described on its website as "a preview presentation of the Ebony Roots project" and "a powerful and intimate music experience that journeys through the evolving emancipation of Black identity and culture from the North American perspective."

The concert takes place at Strathcona Church (431 Princess Ave.) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30, though the website also indicates there will be a "pay what you can" option.