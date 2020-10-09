VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are looking for a man suspected of domestic violence.

The force’s domestic violence unit put out a news release late Friday afternoon, saying they had a warrant for the arrest of 49-year-old Richard Allen Trent.

Trent has light-coloured skin, is 6'2" tall, and weighs just over 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, and has short grey hair that is balding, according to the police.

Police say that anyone who has information on his wherabouts should call 9-1-1. Accompanying the call is a warning to not approach him.

“Do not approach Trent,” it advises.

Trent is wanted for “assault by choking,” “uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm” and “uttering threats against an animal.”

Police also say that Trent may be driving a grey 1998 Cadillac Deville with a B.C. license plate of LD689R.