VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have announced that 47 more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave the update in a live news conference from Vancouver Thursday.

There are currently 371 active cases in B.C. Eleven patients are in hospital, and of those, five are in critical care or an intensive care unit.

There were no additional deaths recorded, so the provincial death toll from the virus remains at 195.

Henry announced two more health-care facility outbreaks have been detected in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. One is at the Richmond Lions Manor long-term care centre, and the other is at the Joseph and Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre in Vancouver.

"Both of these…identified a single case in a health-care worker," Henry said. "But as you know, even a single case we treat very seriously in our health-care system."

Vancouver Coastal Health outbreak teams are on-site to help investigate and follow-up on the cases, Henry added.

Health officials are now dealing with five active health-care outbreaks, four of which are in long-term care, and one is in an acute care facility.

There have been no new community outbreaks detected, but a number of cases have been identified on a U.S.-registered marine vessel.

Henry said several of the crew members have tested positive, and public health and Transport Canada are managing the situation, along with local public health teams.

A community exposure notification has also been issued for Lions Bay Beach Park for late July.

A total of 3,881 cases of the virus have now been recorded in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.